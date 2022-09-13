Binghamton man arraigned on attempted murder charge in West Corners shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man charged in connection to a shooting in West Corners July 25 was arraigned on felony charges in Broome County Court Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Tavin Wilson of Binghamton was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first and second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

He entered a not guilty plea and is due back in court on Oct. 17.

“These are allegations, but the next step in the court process will be a conference with the court, where a determination will be made as to whether the case can be resolved or not. If the case cannot be resolved, then pretrial motions will be scheduled and a trial date will be set,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The other individuals being charged in the shooting will appear in court at a later date.