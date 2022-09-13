Binghamton man arraigned on attempted murder charge in West Corners shooting

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man charged in connection to a shooting in West Corners July 25 was arraigned on felony charges in Broome County Court Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Tavin Wilson of Binghamton was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first and second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

He entered a not guilty plea and is due back in court on Oct. 17.

“These are allegations, but the next step in the court process will be a conference with the court, where a determination will be made as to whether the case can be resolved or not. If the case cannot be resolved, then pretrial motions will be scheduled and a trial date will be set,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The other individuals being charged in the shooting will appear in court at a later date.

Most Read

No injuries reported in Johnson City school bus crash
Erie County biodiesel company reports cooking-oil theft in Johnson City, Endicott
Man, 20, killed in Ithaca crash
Broome County Sheriff asks public for help with identifying burglary suspects
The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the...
mRNA biochemist weighs in on bivalent Covid-19 boosters

Latest News

CHOW sees shortfall of donations, find out how you can help
CHOW sees shortfall of donations, find out how you can help
CHOW warehouse in Binghamton, NY along Otseningo Street.
CHOW sees shortfall of donations, find out how you can help
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Maine-Endwell (boy’s soccer)
Top Five Plays of the Week (09-12-22)
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Vestal (boys’ soccer)