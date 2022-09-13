Binghamton woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for attempted arson

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that Loretta Z. Washington, 58, of Binghamton was sentenced to three and half years in prison followed by two and half years of post-release supervision after entering a plea of guilty to the felony attempted arson in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said that on Oct. 4, 2021, Washington set fire to a doormat that was outside of an apartment in the Town & Country complex at 100 Roberts St. in Binghamton after having a dispute with the occupants outside of the apartment.

The office noted that the fire was quickly extinguished and that there were no injuries.

“Thankfully the quick actions of the residents, in putting out the fire, prevented any extensive damage or injury. Washington’s reckless conduct could have resulted in tragedy, and she must be held accountable,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.