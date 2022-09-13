Elmira City District school catches fire overnight

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELMIRA, NY (WBNG) -- A fire broke out at one of the schools in the Elmira City School District Monday night.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the roof above the boiler room caught fire at Ernie Davis Academy. The district said the amount of damage is still being determined but there was no damage to any classrooms.

The school was closed on Sept. 13 due to the blaze and plans to reopen on Sept. 14. Maintenance and repairs are underway to prepare the school for students and staff to return on Wednesday.

The Facebook post said the school’s systems alerted emergency crews quickly and the district is thankful for its Custodial Maintenance Team and fire department.

