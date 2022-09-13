Some dry weather for midweek

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
Tonight: Chance of showers and storms with heavy rain early. Low: 47-54

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower northeast. High: 70-75

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of a few showers. Chilly. Low: 40-47

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low continues to move through the region tonight and showers are expected to decrease into the early overnight as the low pushes through. Lows tonight drop into the 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday brings a small chance of a shower northeast, but mainly dry conditions are expected.

Thursday will feel like fall with highs in the low to mid 60s but we’re back to the mid 70s by the weekend.

The weekend could possibly see a few showers, but for now we are expecting mainly dry days.

