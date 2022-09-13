Wegmans announces discontinuation of SCAN app for contactless shopping

Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Wegmans announced that it will discontinue the use of its SCAN app in stores.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wegmans created the SCAN App to allow customers to have a contactless shopping experience.

A spokesperson for Wegmans said that the losses the stores have been experiencing prevented them from continuing the use of the app for its customers.

“Early in the pandemic, we quickly rolled out our SCAN App to provide a contactless in-store shopping option,” said a spokesperson for Wegmans. “SCAN users have told us they love the app and the convenience it offers. Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state. We’ve made the decision to turn off the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and business.”

Wegmans said it is focusing on other solutions for customers.

