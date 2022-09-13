Workforce Solutions to hold job fair for Chenango, Delaware other county reisdents
(WBNG) -- Workforce Solutions will host a free virtual job fair sponsored by the Workforce Development Board’s Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant later this month.
The job fair, On Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., job seekers from the following counties are invited to attend:
- Herkimer
- Madison
- Oneida
- Chenango
- Delaware
- Otsego
- Fulton
- Montgomery
- Schoharie
- Onondaga
- Cortland
The nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, funded by the Apprenticeship Building America grant, will develop job training programs that will help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants, Workforce Solutions noted in a news release.
To register for the job fair, go to this link.
Workforce Solutions said staff will be on-hand at the job to speak with individuals who are interested in the program. For more information about apprenticeship programs, click here.