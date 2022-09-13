Workforce Solutions to hold job fair for Chenango, Delaware other county reisdents

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Workforce Solutions will host a free virtual job fair sponsored by the Workforce Development Board’s Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant later this month.

The job fair, On Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., job seekers from the following counties are invited to attend:

  • Herkimer
  • Madison
  • Oneida
  • Chenango
  • Delaware
  • Otsego
  • Fulton
  • Montgomery
  • Schoharie
  • Onondaga
  • Cortland

The nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, funded by the Apprenticeship Building America grant, will develop job training programs that will help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants, Workforce Solutions noted in a news release.

To register for the job fair, go to this link.

Workforce Solutions said staff will be on-hand at the job to speak with individuals who are interested in the program. For more information about apprenticeship programs, click here.

Most Read

Broome County Sheriff asks public for help with identifying burglary suspects
No injuries reported in Johnson City school bus crash
Erie County biodiesel company reports cooking-oil theft in Johnson City, Endicott
Man, 20, killed in Ithaca crash
Binghamton man arraigned on attempted murder charge in West Corners shooting

Latest News

The flyer for the Sept. 13 focus groups.
Broome County Office for Aging wants your input on transportation services
helping families in need
Local school districts give back to families in need
Local school districts give back to families in need
Williams Toyota of Binghamton Celebrates grand opening
Williams Toyota of Binghamton Celebrates grand opening
Female officers weigh-in on life in police force
Female officers weigh-in on life in police force