Workforce Solutions to hold job fair for Chenango, Delaware other county reisdents

(WBNG) -- Workforce Solutions will host a free virtual job fair sponsored by the Workforce Development Board’s Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant later this month.

The job fair, On Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., job seekers from the following counties are invited to attend:

Herkimer

Madison

Oneida

Chenango

Delaware

Otsego

Fulton

Montgomery

Schoharie

Onondaga

Cortland

The nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, funded by the Apprenticeship Building America grant, will develop job training programs that will help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants, Workforce Solutions noted in a news release.

To register for the job fair, go to this link.

Workforce Solutions said staff will be on-hand at the job to speak with individuals who are interested in the program. For more information about apprenticeship programs, click here.