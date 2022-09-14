Delaware County man arrested for breaking into home he was evicted out of

MASONVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest on Sept. 11 in connection to trespassing in Masonville on Sept. 8.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested James Cook, 31, of Masonville for trespassing inside of a residence he was evicted out of.

Cook was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony. He was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, which are class A misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office said on Sept. 8, it, along with the owner of the property, completed a court-ordered eviction at the residence on State Hwy 206.

Hours later, deputies were dispatched to the location for a trespassing at the location where the eviction occurred. Cook was found inside the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities noted that Cook used force to get inside the residence, causing damage to the property, and made threats to the property owner.

Cook was arraigned in the Town of Masonville Court and remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility. He will appear in court at a later date.