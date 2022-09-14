Dry time dominates today

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, a couple of showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-20 mph

WBNG (wbng)

Mainly dry today, but a second cold front will move through today. This will give us partly cloudy skies and

there will be a slight chance of a few showers. High pressure will move in giving us quieter weather Wednesday night.

A little cool Thursday with highs in the 60s. Lows drop into the 40s Thursday night. We’ll be watching for the chance of

isolated frost.

Temperatures rebound in time for the weekend. With a front to our north, we’ve added a very slight chance for

isolated showers Saturday and into Monday. Dry time will dominate.