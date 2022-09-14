Female officers weigh-in on life in police force

(WBNG) -- Monday, Sept 12 was National Police Woman Day.

12 News spoke to multiple women who decided to protect and serve within their communities.

They spoke about how difficult the job can be as well as the unique skill set each officer male or female brings to the table.

“Women have a role in law enforcement in terms of dealing with different types of people out on the street,” said Captain Kate Newcomb of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. “They play a motherly role or female role a lot of the time.”

Newcomb isn’t the only one who believes female officers can sometimes be more approachable than males.

“There are times when people are more apt to talk to a female and they open up a little bit more,” said Johnson City Patrol Officer Katelyn Furman.

However, Newcomb told 12 News this does not take away from the strength a woman can poses.

“We have some pretty tough girls here that work at the sheriff’s office,” she said. “I admire and respect them for doing the job they do.”

Both Newcomb and Furman said that within their departments they are not treated any differently because of their gender.

“We all hang out get along just fine and everything seems to go as normal,” Furman told 12 News.

Newcomb said it is also important for women in positions of law enforcement to be role models to young girls in the community.

“I think it’s important that women who want to be in law enforcement that they follow those dreams and goals,” she told 12 News.

However, they shouldn’t expect it to be easy. Newcomb said you need to have a strong set of shoulders and thick skin, but if you are willing to put in the hard work you can succeed at the job.

“You can chase your dreams and your dreams can come true,” she told 12 News.

She said being in law enforcement can be a physically and mentally demanding job for both men and women, and she respects anyone regardless of gender who puts on the uniform.