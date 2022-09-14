Hochul: $32M awarded to Greater Binghamton Airport for revitalization

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Airport was awarded $32 million for two separate projects.

The first project will include the relocation of the General Aviation Terminal to integrate it with the Passenger Terminal. The two terminals will be unified in a renovated facility.

Additionally, the project includes the creation of a new airport canopy that is designed to accommodate the installation of rainwater collection and solar panels. These items will be installed in the future.

There will also be upgrades to the ticketing lobby and outbound luggage room, the departures lobby and lounge, the baggage claim among other multi-purpose facilities.

The second project will construct a new 3,000-square-foot General Aviation Customs & Border Protection facility on the terminal’s south side.

Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Greater Binghamton Airport to make the announcement.

“This is what the community deserves and I really believe that,” Hochul said referring to Binghamtonians. “They deserve something absolutely spectacular.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar thanked Hochul for, what he said, was a commitment to Broome County.

“This funding will help us bring passengers back to the Greater Binghamton Airport by breathing new life into our terminal, making it more modern and traveler friendly,” Garnar said. “Flying BGM has always been about being convenient and enjoyable; this award from the State builds on this mission and passengers can expect an experience that will keep them coming back.”

This is the second major announcement made at the airport in two weeks. On Aug. 31, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Avelo Airlines would launch flights to Florida from the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Those flights, for $79 one way, will go to Orlando and Fort Myers. Flights to the Sunshine State from the airport will begin on Nov. 16 but vacation-goers or those seeing family can make reservations now.

Before that announcement, Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand secured $2.2 million in funding for the reconstruction of airfield guidance signs and for the reconstruction or replacement of the airport lighting vault.

The $32 million for the Greater Binghamton Airport is part of $230 million secured for nine Upstate New York airports. The Albany International Airport received the most funding with $60 million to use for the expansion of the airport’s terminal and more.

The funding comes from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization competitions.