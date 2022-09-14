Johnson City Police charge Syracuse man with rape

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department arrested a suspect in an investigation into a sexual assault.

Police charged 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune of Syracuse with rape in the first degree, a class B felony. The department said officers were able to collect evidence related to the sexual assault.

Authorities said Bethune was taken to central arraignment and arraigned in the Town of Lisle. The department noted on its Facebook page that Bethune was released without setting bail.