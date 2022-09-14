Rumble Ponies partner with National Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter to strike out scleroderma

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Rumble Ponies are teaming up with the National Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter this “We Care Wednesday.”

Tickets to tonight’s game that are purchased through the National Scleroderma Foundation will directly benefit the foundation’s Tri-State Chapter.

The foundation’s Fundraising Manager, Alexis Sorbello, said the proceeds will help fund local Scleroderma support groups, community education and medical research to help find a cure for this disease.

“It is a really great opportunity, and I am so thankful that the Rumble Ponies let us join them,” said Sorbello. “Scleroderma is such a rare disease, and it is important to us that we get our name out there so more people know what Scleroderma is and how they can help find a cure.”

Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease that involves the hardening and tightening of the skin. It may also cause problems in the blood vessels, internal organs and digestive tract.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by contacting the National Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter office at 800-867-0885. Sorbello said tickets can be picked up from her at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies will take on the Hartford Yard Goats. Gates open at 4:35 p.m. and the game will start at 5:05 p.m.

To learn more about the National Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter, follow this link.