Williams Toyota of Binghamton celebrates grand opening

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Sept 13 the Williams Toyota of Binghamton welcomed community members to their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.

Dalton Williams, vice president of Williams Auto Group said the pandemic has completely changed the balance of supply and demand on cars, and if you are looking to buy a car now proper planning helps solve supply chain issues.

“Buying cars right now is a little bit different takes a little bit longer of a process " said Williams

He said he believes car companies will continue to face supply chain issues for the next few years.

“The manufactures want to get back to building a lot of vehicles, but there’s a lot of road blocks in the way. COVID was one big one there’s trucker shortages and then in general a shifting economy with fuel prices coming at us, so i think were going to see a less is more within the next few years which makes it a little difficult on the consumer” said Williams.

He said he is really proud to work with all the people there and carry out the legacy Jack Sherman built in Binghamton.

