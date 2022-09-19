Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a statement from the City of Binghamton Police Department Detective Bureau, on September 19th, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Binghamton Police responded to 314 Prospect St, for a shooting victim.

Upon arrival officers determined that, a 26 year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The male sustained serious injuries and he was transported to an area hospital for surgery.

During the investigation it was determined that the male victim was involved in a dispute with another known resident of the home and was shot with a handgun during the argument.

The suspect, Franklin D. Smalls, 48 years-old of Binghamton, was located at the scene by responding Binghamton Police Patrol Officers and taken into custody. Binghamton Police Detectives conducted a search of the home and found a Sars USA 9mm handgun and a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer handgun.

Franklin Smalls was charged with Attempted Murder 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Motel assault suspect charged with felonies days after leading officers on highway foot chase
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison
12 News sees the classroom for the latest course to come to WCSD this fall.
Windsor HS uses new course to assist with workforce development

Latest News

Binghamton Bearcats volleyball improves to 9-4 with three-set win over Niagara
Binghamton men’s soccer woes continue with loss to Hofstra
The voter registration table was set up at the library from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
National Voter Registration Day recognized at Broome County Public Library, important deadlines
Rural Health Network announces ‘On the Hunt for Good Health’
Rural Health Network announces ‘On the Hunt for Good Health’
Rural Health Network announces ‘On the Hunt for Good Health’