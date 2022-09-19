Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a statement from the City of Binghamton Police Department Detective Bureau, on September 19th, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Binghamton Police responded to 314 Prospect St, for a shooting victim.

Upon arrival officers determined that, a 26 year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The male sustained serious injuries and he was transported to an area hospital for surgery.

During the investigation it was determined that the male victim was involved in a dispute with another known resident of the home and was shot with a handgun during the argument.

The suspect, Franklin D. Smalls, 48 years-old of Binghamton, was located at the scene by responding Binghamton Police Patrol Officers and taken into custody. Binghamton Police Detectives conducted a search of the home and found a Sars USA 9mm handgun and a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer handgun.

Franklin Smalls was charged with Attempted Murder 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.

