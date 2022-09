ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Join Faith in Action’s 16th Annual “Dining for Dollars” Fundraiser this October.

The fundraiser will be held at the Riverdale Banquet Hall on Watson Boulevard in Endwell on Oct. 20. The last day to make a reservation for the event is Oct. 3. You can register by calling 607-724-9130 x304.

The cost is $35 per person.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.