Binghamton to develop new $75,000 climate action plan

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton will develop a new climate action plan outlining science-based strategies for climate resilience and for reducing greenhouse emissions.

A request for qualified firms to work with Binghamton officials and community stakeholders to develop a new climate action plan will be filed this fall. The plan is estimated to cost around $75,000, with approval for the funding to be submitted to City Council for review on Oct. 3.

“Cities across America are stepping up and leading to solving one of the most urgent challenges of our time,” said Mayor Jared M. Kraham. “With a new climate action plan, Binghamton will be well-positioned over the next decade to lead our community in sustainability, securing state and federal resources to address flooding and climate change, and attracting the green jobs of the future.”

The plan will outline specific actions municipalities or other entities can take to meet goals to lower emissions. As part of the action plan, the City will pursue certification as part of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Communities program, Kraham’s office said.

“To take climate action, we must also support the transition to a clean energy economy,” said Associate Vice President of Innovation & Economic Development at Binghamton University Per Stromhaug, “We look forward to supporting the City in the development of a Climate Action Plan that will best position local clean energy and clean technology businesses, such as those housed at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, to secure state and federal dollars, create job opportunities, and find success right here in the Binghamton business community.”

The first Binghamton Climate Action Plan was completed in 2011.

In 2017, Binghamton became the first Southern Tier city to be designated a Clean Energy Community by the state.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.