Enjoy the mild temperatures

Cooler weather is headed our way!
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 74 (70-76) Wind NW 10-15 G 20 mph

As a low tracks to our northeast, there will be some lingering showers Tuesday. Accumulation will be light.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

Another cold front will approach on Wednesday. We’ll be dry much of the day, but as the

front approaches, we’ll have some late day showers. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms

Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Friday will be a chilly day. Mostly cloudy with early showers. Skies turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s.

High pressure means a return to sunshine Saturday and Sunday. There will be a chill in the air with highs in the upper

50s and low 60s.

Another low will give us mostly cloudy skies with showers Monday. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the 60s.

