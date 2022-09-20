Lawyers on Call: Ride for Richie

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - Tom Schimmerling of Shimmerling Injury Law speaks about his community initiatives and highlights an upcoming event: Ride for Richie.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 25th. The 2nd annual Ride for Richie to promote suicide awareness will be held in Owego. Registration beginning at 11 a.m. and with the two and a half hour ride begins at noon.

