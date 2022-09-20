Rural Health Network announces ‘On the Hunt for Good Health’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Rural Health Network of South Central New York announced the return of their virtual fundraiser “On the Hunt for Good Health.”

The organization said it is encouraging all residents to make their own marathon by walking, running or biking for their own good health and for their friends and family.

The network said the event helps to highlight the mission to advance the health and well-being of rural people and communities. The event has three areas of focus: Transportation, food and wellbeing.

The event will run through Oct. 2. It officially began on Sept. 16.

