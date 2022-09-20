Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Motel assault suspect charged with felonies days after leading officers on highway foot chase
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison
12 News sees the classroom for the latest course to come to WCSD this fall.
Windsor HS uses new course to assist with workforce development

Latest News

School kids in hallway
Raising the bar on education: US Secretary of Education urges districts to ‘reimagine’ schools
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
LIVE: Biden at UN calls Russian war an affront to body’s charter
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Fiona grows into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home