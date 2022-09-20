Storms could rumble Wednesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with areas of fog. Low: 48-56

Wednesday: 30% chance of PM showers or storms. Any daytime storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. There is uncertainty in the storm development risk. High: 72-78

Wednesday Night: Rain and possibly a gusty storm or shower. Chance of rain is 90%. Low: 48-54

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are expected tonight with lows in the 50s.

The biggest question for midweek is will there be any gusty, possibly severe storms in the afternoon and early evening. There is considerable uncertainty with respect to this question. A cold front will cross overnight into Thursday morning and bring rain but during the daytime Wednesday if we see a prefrontal disturbance develop, it could bring some storms to us. The chance of rain is 30% during the day right now and this could change. The best chance of any severe storms, if any develop at all, in our area will be after about 4pm. Highs climb into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON (WBNG)

A strong cold front arrives overnight with rain likely. A thunderstorm is possible and rain could be heavy at times.

Behind the front Thursday night and Friday conditions look ripe for breezy conditions and some lake effect rain showers. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s but upper 40s and low to mid 50s are likely for highs Friday.

Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the 60s. The chance of rain jumps to 40% Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday of next week are also unsettled.

