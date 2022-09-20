Top Five Plays of the Week (09-19-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the video above to see the Top Five Plays of the last week!

#5 - Chenango Valley girls soccer player Nadia Wojcik scores from outside the box during her team’s win over Chenango Forks

#4 - Vestal field hockey player Kendall Brady dives and scores in her squad’s loss to Whitney Point

#3 - Chenango Forks wide receiver Finn Stark makes the bobbling catch on fourth down for a touchdown in his team’s win over Oneonta

#2 - Newark Valley kick returner Max Flesher returns a kickoff for a touchdown as the Cardinals lost to Waverly

#1 - Unatego quarterback Logan Utter escapes a sack and completes the long touchdown pass during his team’s win over Thomas A. Edison

