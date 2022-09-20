Top Five Plays of the Week (09-19-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the video above to see the Top Five Plays of the last week!

#5 - Chenango Valley girls soccer player Nadia Wojcik scores from outside the box during her team’s win over Chenango Forks

#4 - Vestal field hockey player Kendall Brady dives and scores in her squad’s loss to Whitney Point

#3 - Chenango Forks wide receiver Finn Stark makes the bobbling catch on fourth down for a touchdown in his team’s win over Oneonta

#2 - Newark Valley kick returner Max Flesher returns a kickoff for a touchdown as the Cardinals lost to Waverly

#1 - Unatego quarterback Logan Utter escapes a sack and completes the long touchdown pass during his team’s win over Thomas A. Edison

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Motel assault suspect charged with felonies days after leading officers on highway foot chase
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison
12 News sees the classroom for the latest course to come to WCSD this fall.
Windsor HS uses new course to assist with workforce development

Latest News

Binghamton defender Devin Heanue chases after a loose ball in the first half of the Bearcats'...
Binghamton men’s soccer woes continue with loss to Hofstra
Binghamton Bearcats volleyball improves to 9-4 with three-set win over Niagara
Binghamton men’s soccer woes continue with loss to Hofstra
The Binghamton women's volleyball team celebrates a point during the second set of a match...
Binghamton Bearcats volleyball improves to 9-4 with three-set win over Niagara
-
High school volleyball scores (9-20-22)