Veteran police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, police chief says

Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual...
Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual assault.(Maui Police Department)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Maui Police Department sergeant has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities said 35-year-old Sgt. Justin Mauliola was arrested on Monday.

KHNL/KGMB reports Mauliola is a 13-year veteran of the agency. His police powers have been removed, and he was placed on paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

“Any criminal wrongdoing by any of my employees will not be tolerated,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. “Any Maui PD employee that violates the law will be held accountable, both criminally and internally.”

The department didn’t release any further immediate details but said upon completion of its investigation that evidence would be presented in court.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Motel assault suspect charged with felonies days after leading officers on highway foot chase
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison
12 News sees the classroom for the latest course to come to WCSD this fall.
Windsor HS uses new course to assist with workforce development

Latest News

School kids in hallway
Raising the bar on education: US Secretary of Education urges districts to ‘reimagine’ schools
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
LIVE: Biden at UN calls Russian war an affront to body’s charter
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Fiona grows into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home