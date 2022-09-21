3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.
According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams, Maddi Hebebrand and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Ohio died after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

Warrensville Heights police said the boy died Sept. 14 as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.

Dontez died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation. Further details were not provided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Investigators search Kirkwood home of federal judge whose son is accused of sex-related crimes
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
William Stamper, 19, is charged with attempted sexual battery after authorities say he attacked...
Man accused of trying to sexually assault jogging woman
Authorities say the suspect came up from behind the jogging victim, tackled her and tried to...
Arrest made after Fla. woman attacked while jogging
Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who went missing while fighting Russia with Ukrainian...
Mom of US veteran captured in Ukraine describes learning he was freed
Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass...
As Hurricane Fiona instensifies, US State Dept. issues warning on Bermuda