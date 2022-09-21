ACHIEVE CEO named 2022 Woman of Distinction

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- ACHIEVE CEO Amy Howard was named the 52nd Senate District’s 2022 Woman of Distinction by State Senator Fred Akshar Wednesday morning.

Howard received this recognition due to her work advocating for enhanced quality of life for more than 2,200 individuals with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities across three counties in the Southern Tier.

Howard said she felt privileged to be ranked among the other women who have previously won this award. She thanked her family, Senator Akshar and the employees.

“I want to be clear that I accept this award on behalf of the nearly 500 employees that ACHIEVE employs within our organization here in Broome, Tioga and Chenango counties,” said Howard. “My success is their success.”

Howard said her motivation comes from the joy that the people in the programs bring and from wanting to use her voice to serve others for more than 25 years.

“If you haven’t already felt it, there is an element of joy and happiness that exists in our organization and is directly related to the beautiful people that we walk behind every single day as we complete our work,” said Howard.

Howard has been with ACHIEVE for more than 16 years and has served as the CEO since 2018.

