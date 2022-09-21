Binghamton Bearcats volleyball improves to 9-4 with three-set win over Niagara

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s volleyball team was strong from the get-go, taking down visiting Niagara in straight sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-16) to improve to 9-4 on the 2022 season.

Giulia Bonifacio led the way offensively for BU, scoring 17 kills with just two errors for a .577 hitting percentage. Stefana Stan had 11 kills, Tsvetelina Ilieva had nine. Anna Sprys added six blocks to lead the defense.

The Bearcats took off for a 6-1 lead in the first set. After taking a 9-3 lead, the Purple Eagles never got closer than a five-point deficit. A kill by Bonifacio ended the frame at 25-16.

The second set was tight at the halfway point, with the score at 15-13 at one point. From there though, Binghamton went on a 10-2 run to take a two set lead.

A dominate 13-1 run kickstarted the third set, as Binghamton ran away with the win. Despite a 6-0 run by the Purple Eagles, the Bearcats grabbed the final point on an attack error.

Lottie Scully had out 33 assists in the win. Freshman libero Madison Konopka had 15 digs.

BU will open its America East Conference schedule against New Hampshire on Sunday, October 2. That match is slated for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.