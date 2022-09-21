Binghamton men’s soccer woes continue with loss to Hofstra

By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Hofstra’s Ryan Carmichael scored in the 54th minute, leading the Pride to a 1-0 win over Binghamton in an NCAA men’s soccer match on Tuesday night.

Carmichael, who now has four goals so far this season, finished off a cross from right in front of the goal. The ball was sent towards the net by Nico Obberrauch. Eliot Goldthorp was also credited with an assist on the play.

Senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda turned in an impressive performance for the Bearcats. He finished with four saves, including a penalty kick save off an attempt by Goldthorp in the 13th minute.

In the closing 10 minutes of the match, Binghamton nearly got the equalizer. Hofstra goalkeeper Wessel Speel, however, came up with a big save in the closing minutes and the Pride defense made a key block in front of the net during that stretch.

Binghamton opens up its conference schedule at Vermont on Saturday at 7 p.m.

