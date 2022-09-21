Driver narrowly escapes when construction equipment collapses on car

The driver suffered only minor injuries. Had she been a few inches forward, it may have been a different outcome. (WCBS, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A crane-like portion of a construction vehicle collapsed on a New York City street, nearly crushing a driver and just missing a pedestrian.

A 22-year-old driver was stopped at a light in the Bronx around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when part of a construction vehicle known as a boom truck crashed down on her car.

Witnesses rushed to pull the driver out of the car. She suffered only minor injuries.

A boom truck accident injured a 22-year-old driver after the lifting arm of the equipment fell...
A boom truck accident injured a 22-year-old driver after the lifting arm of the equipment fell onto her car. Witnesses note that had her car been a few inches forward, it may have been a worse outcome.(Source: WCBS via CNN)

“I expected to see somebody dead or crushed. A few seconds later, he pulls her out,” said witness Ali Algaheim, who works in a store nearby. “She was a little bit confused herself, surprised that she made it. I’m still shaking.”

Many noted that had the driver’s car been just a few inches forward, she may not have been able to walk away.

“I think they said about 6 inches, right? She was right there,” Algaheim said.

The crane-like arm that fell also just missed a man walking nearby. It took out a traffic light and spilled rebar onto the road.

Construction at 33 Bedford Park Boulevard, a new 11-story residential building, was halted and about 29 workers evacuated as a precaution.

The Department of Buildings says a preliminary investigation found that as the articulating boom truck was lifting a load of rebar from a trailer onto the roof, the arm of the boom failed and collapsed. The cause of the failure is under investigation.

The DOB says an inspection of the building itself found several safety violations. Summonses were issued for failure to safeguard the construction site, failure to obtain electrical permits and a construction elevator violation.

A partial stop work order was issued, preventing material deliveries and all work above 75 feet, until the conditions are resolved.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Motel assault suspect charged with felonies days after leading officers on highway foot chase
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison
12 News sees the classroom for the latest course to come to WCSD this fall.
Windsor HS uses new course to assist with workforce development

Latest News

School kids in hallway
Raising the bar on education: US Secretary of Education urges districts to ‘reimagine’ schools
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
LIVE: Biden at UN calls Russian war an affront to body’s charter
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Fiona grows into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home