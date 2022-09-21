Fall is coming in cool!

Tonight: 80% chance of rain, heavy downpours and perhaps a gusty storm. Low: 52-58

Thursday: 70% chance of rain early tapers to 40% in the afternoon. Breezy. High: 61-66

Thursday Night: Breezy with lake effect rain. Some graupel is possible. Low: 38-43

Forecast Discussion:

Rain is coming tonight with the passage of a cold front. Rain may be steady at times and a gusty thunderstorm is possible. There could be some poor drainage flooding if heavy rain moves over the same areas. Lows drop into the 50s.

HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE (WBNG)

Rain lingers early Thursday and a chance of showers remains in the afternoon but the chance drops a bit to around 30%. Highs will be in the 60s but drop in the afternoon.

Behind the front Thursday night and Friday conditions look ripe for breezy conditions and some lake effect rain showers. Some graupel could fall as well, especially Thursday night into early Friday morning. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s Friday.

Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the 60s. The chance of rain jumps to 60% Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday of next week are also unsettled.

