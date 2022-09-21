High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-20-22)
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around Section 4 on Tuesday, September 20:
Boys’ Soccer:
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 8, Odessa-Montour - 1
Unatego/Franklin - 6, Richfield Springs - 0
Girls’ Soccer:
Chenango Forks - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 1
Ithaca - 0, Maine-Endwell - 1 (OT)
Chenango Valley - 10, Norwich - 0
Owego - 2, Oneonta - 3
Richfield Springs - 2, Franklin - 1
