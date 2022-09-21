Investigators search Kirkwood home of federal judge whose son is accused of sex-related crimes

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier home of a federal judge was searched for evidence in an investigation into sex crimes committed by the judge’s son.

According to an indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Daniel McAvoy was charged with 29 counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. The Times Union, an Albany newspaper, reported that Daniel McAvoy is the son of Senior US District Judge Thomas McAvoy.

Judge McAvoy is not facing charges.

Prosecutors for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office searched the judge’s home in Kirkwood, and two locations in Manhattan, for evidence. DVDs, a computer, three hard drives, CDs and more were taken from the location.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office noted that Daniel McAvoy was arraigned on Sept. 7 and is due back in court on Dec. 1.

12 News received a copy of the indictment on Wednesday.

