More than 2 dozen animals removed from farm following animal cruelty complaint

(Otsego County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant at a farm in Town of Butternuts on a tip of animal cruelty.

As a result, 19 horses, two pigs, a donkey, a llama and a cat were seized from the location. The sheriff’s office said it was assisted by the Susquehanna SPCA and other volunteers.

The animals are being evaluated and the investigation is ongoing.

Below, is a Facebook post from the Otsego County Sherriff’s Office regarding the incident. Viewer discretion is advised.

UPDATE 09-21-22: 9 Counts of Animal Cruelty filed after search warrant executed in the Town of Butternuts earlier this...

Posted by Otsego County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 16, 2022

