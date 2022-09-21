National Voter Registration Day recognized at Broome County Public Library, important deadlines

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day. Locally this afternoon, one nonpartisan effort to register voters was through the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties over at the Broome County Public Library.

“Helping folks get registered, changing information, providing lots of different information on voting in general,” said Information Services Librarian Gillian Friedlander with the library.

Friedlander said the Broome County Public Library is an effective location for the sign-up table because it makes the information and registration accessible.

At tables like the one inside the library, residents were able to register as new voters or check their current registration. One person to help with this voting campaign was Co-President Margaret Goodfellow of the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties.

“Leagues throughout the country do it,” said Goodfellow. “We have leagues in every state in the country. Hundreds and hundreds of league volunteers are out today doing this along with a lot of other organizations.”

Goodfellow said if there’s issues you care about, registering to vote is an effective way to begin the process of making your voice heard. “There are many different ways to affect what happens with issues and voting is one of them and it’s one of the most important ones,” she said. “Get educated about your issues, talk to your elected officials saying I want to talk with you about this subject.”

There are two important dates to keep in mind: Oct. 14 and Feb. 14 of 2023 On Oct. 14, that is the last day to postmark a voter registration form or to register in person at the board of elections. Next year, Feb. 14 is the deadline to change your political party for 2023.

This national campaign to get folks to register has been around for officially nine years. For more voter resources, you can head to this website.

