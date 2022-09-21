Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sunday, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Motel assault suspect charged with felonies days after leading officers on highway foot chase
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison
12 News sees the classroom for the latest course to come to WCSD this fall.
Windsor HS uses new course to assist with workforce development

Latest News

School kids in hallway
Raising the bar on education: US Secretary of Education urges districts to ‘reimagine’ schools
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
LIVE: Biden at UN calls Russian war an affront to body’s charter
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Fiona grows into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home