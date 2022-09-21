Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail begins this Friday!

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 21 Cornell Coopertaive Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton announced the launch of a fun event starting Friday, September 23rd where residents will have the opportunity to enjoy beer, wine, and spirit’s at the Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail.

With support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County, organizers said this trail will span across Tioga, Broome and Chenango counties with a total of 13 partner locations with beverages for everyone to enjoy.

“The trail that were going to be on here is going to be bringing product right from local farmers from agricultural industries you can see something brewing behind me people like to eat and drink and they love variety” said Assymblyman Joe Angelino.

Project Manager for visit Binghamton Mckenna Brown said, although there are many wine trails close to Broome County; they wanted to give residents something close to home with the same enjoyment as a wine trail but with more options. She said during this event residents will be given a passport to complete in order to receive a prize.

“The passports can be picked up from any of the location and they are a way to keep track of which locations you’ve been too, you get a stamp from the location when you present your passport and buy a drink. Once the passport is completed you will send into visit Binghamton and receive a unique trail t-shirt " said Mckenna Brown.

She said this will also help the small businesses that will be participating in this event.

Partner locations include:

Tioga:

The Farmhouse Brewery-Owego

Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn

Broome:

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew

Factory By Beer Tree Brew

Farm by Beer Tree Brew

French Distillers Alchemists

The North Brewery

Water Street Brewing Co.

Chenango:

Better Daze Winery

Bullthistle Brewing Company

Forged Brewing CO.

Hidden Springs Brewhouse

Madrona Tasting Room

For more information, contact Molly McManus, CCE-BC Communications Coordinator, at mlm452@cornell.edu or (607) 585-5025.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.