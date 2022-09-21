Sunny and warm, for now

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. late day showers. 0-.10″ 60% High 78 (74-80) Wind SSW 10-15 G20 mph

WBNG (wbng)

Another cold front will approach on Wednesday. We’ll be dry much of the day, but as the

front approaches, we’ll have some late day showers. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms

Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Friday will be a chilly day. Mostly cloudy with early showers. Skies turn mostly sunny, but highs only climb

into the 50s.

High pressure means a return to sunshine Saturday and Sunday. There will be a chill in the air with highs in the upper

50s and low 60s.

Another low will give us mostly cloudy skies with showers Monday. We’ll keep showers in the forecast for Tuesday

as the low exits. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the 60s.

