US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023

FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States.

The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.

Additional government personnel will staff the embassy to handle the visa requests. The added personnel are part of the commitment stemming from the resumption of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole program last month. The 2007 program enables U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to apply for their family members in Cuba to come to the U.S. sooner than conventionally allowed.

Under accords with Cuba, the U.S. has committed to ensuring the legal migration of at least 20,000 Cubans annually, not including immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.

Attempted border crossings by Cubans has increased sharply over the past year, according to data issued Monday by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. U.S. officials stopped Cubans who were trying to enter the U.S. 19,057 times in August, a more than four-fold increase from August 2021.

Border crossings have been fueled partly by repeat crossers because there are no legal consequences for getting expelled under a pandemic-era rule known as Title 42. That rule denies a right to seek asylum.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Investigators search Kirkwood home of federal judge whose son is accused of sex-related crimes
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Binghamton man who threw loaded handgun into garbage can going to prison

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
William Stamper, 19, is charged with attempted sexual battery after authorities say he attacked...
Man accused of trying to sexually assault jogging woman
Authorities say the suspect came up from behind the jogging victim, tackled her and tried to...
Arrest made after Fla. woman attacked while jogging
Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who went missing while fighting Russia with Ukrainian...
Mom of US veteran captured in Ukraine describes learning he was freed
Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass...
As Hurricane Fiona instensifies, US State Dept. issues warning on Bermuda