Binghamton to host 2023 America East baseball conference tournament

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The America East baseball conference tournament is returning to Binghamton for the fourth time. The conference announced on Thursday that the Bearcats will host the 2023 championship on May 24-27 at BU’s new stadium complex.

The $60 million stadium complex opened last March. The team drew 1,138 fans for the unofficial opener on March 18 and drew a record 1,906 fans for the official grand opening on April 29.

The 2023 America East tournament will introduce a new format, with the first two games between the 3-6 seeds being single-elimination games on the tournament’s first day. The top two seeds receive a bye into the double-elimination, four-team bracket over the event’s final three days.

The Bearcats won the 2022 America East title with a 3-0 record while outscoring opponents 35-11 to reach the NCAA Regionals for the fifth time in program history.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.