Brenna Bough - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WBNG) - To start on varsity as a freshman is rare, but as a seventh grader is just unheard of. Well unless you’re Brenna Bough.

The Whitney Point senior forward has been starting for the Eagles since 2017 and even back then, was one of the team’s biggest contributors.

“We went into states at Maine-Endwell and she flew down the field with the ball and everyone was like ‘That’s a seventh grader?’ and I said yeah that’s my seventh grader. She had 17 or 20 goals as a seventh grader,” said head coach Nicole Huston.

“I was small when I was in seventh grade. So it was just, me being a seventh grader against seniors that are probably 100 pounds heavier than me, so it was really just keeping my head in the game and not worrying about how older they were,” said Bough.

Now in 2022, Brenna, has had quite the career. She’s been a part of three state title-winning teams and has scored over 100 career goals.

But if you ask Brenna, it’s not one of her scores that she remembers the most, but instead a goal from her sister Leanne who she played with at the start of her career.

“Seventh-grade year, playing against Carle Place at Maine-Endwell, my sister scored with three minutes left and just to celebrate her junior year with her, playing states and winning it,” said Bough.

Now, Brenna is committed to play at Ohio State where Leanne will be a 5th year senior next season, giving them a chance to take the field together again.

“I didn’t think that I would be playing with her again. I didn’t know what my college plans were when I started the recruiting process. It helps me feel more at home with her there so I can’t wait to experience that with her,” said Bough.

Before then she still has the rest of her senior season. Whitney Point is undefeated and has their sights set on another postseason run and Brenna is keeping her focus clear.

“Really just give it my all. It’s my last season so I got to leave what’s left out on the field and I can’t wait to see how far we go,” said Bough.

She knows what it takes to win a high school state title. After all, she’s been doing it since she was twelve.

