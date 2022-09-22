Brooklyn man’s murder conviction upheld for 2017 Binghamton shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the murder conviction and 25 to life prison sentence of a Brooklyn man.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office noted that in 2018, a Broome County jury found Jabari K. Ashe guilty of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Ashe shot and killed Tyquan Gumbs behind a Fayette Street residence in Binghamton in April 2017. Ashe believed Gumbs to be involved in the shooting death of Brandon Hernandez several days earlier on Orton Avenue in Binghamton, the district attorney’s office said.

Ashe was sentenced in June 2018. The Appellate Division determined that there was sufficient evidence for the jury to reach a guilty verdict and that the evidentiary rulings and jury instructions during the trial were proper.

“This was a long and arduous process to ensure justice for Mr. Gumbs and his family,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “The defendant’s callous actions warrant the 25-to-life sentence, which is the maximum for this level of crime in New York State.”

The Appellate Division’s decision can be read here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.