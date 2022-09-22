Broome Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

(WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Harting graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the National FBI Academy in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office congratulated Lt. Harting in a news release and noted that is the sixth member of its force to complete the FBI program. Less than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, the office noted.

Harting took classes in leadership, behavioral science analysis, media relations, breaking community relationship barriers and human engagement strategies as well as fitness training courses.

He was selected to partake in the International Partnership Program teaming with a law enforcement leader from Morroco during his time at the academy.

Harting joined the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Highway Patrol Division in 2007 as a sergeant and then a lieutenant in 2015.

He graduated from the academy on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.