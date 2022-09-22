Congress approves student loan forgiveness for some divorced couples

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.

Until 2006, married couples were allowed to consolidate their federal student loan debt into a single loan, but that made them jointly responsible for the debt, even if they divorced.

Survivors of domestic violence, economic abuse, or borrowers who can’t reach the other borrower will also be able to submit an individual application.

The bill heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. His administration has said it supports the legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Investigators search Kirkwood home of federal judge whose son is accused of sex-related crimes
Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor
Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting
More than 2 dozen animals removed from farm following animal cruelty complaint

Latest News

Fiona aims for Bermuda. (PUERTO RICO NATIONAL POLICE/@CAPTCARLOSBENITEZ&#X2F/INSTAGRAM/GOVERNOR...
Puerto Rico deals with Hurricane Fiona aftermath as Bermuda prepares
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Kentucky student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
FTC says Bezos, Jassy must testify in probe of Amazon Prime