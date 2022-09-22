Court dismisses bankruptcy case involving Binghamton Plaza owners

Mayor Kraham says the city can move forward with eminent domain
(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced an update regarding a federal case involving the Binghamton Plaza owners.

According to Kraham, a US Bankruptcy Couty Judge signed an order that dismissed a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy involving the owners of the plaza, who are based in New Jersey.

Kraham said the order also “dismisses the shield that may have given the Plaza owners protection from a number of government actions, including eminent domain proceedings by the City of Binghamton.”

Kraham called the dismissal an early victory for Binghamton and a step forward for the city to gain control of the plaza, which has fallen into disrepair.

“The Binghamton Plaza has continued to deteriorate for decades, diminishing quality of life for North Side families and hurting nearby small businesses,” Kraham said. “Enough is enough.”

In July, attorneys for the city filed a motion in federal court to allow the city to begin the process of acquiring the plaza through eminent domain.

