Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Crews responded to a report of a house fire at 24 Riley Rd. in Windsor this morning.

Broome County Dispatch said the fire was called in at around 5:38 a.m.

West Windsor Fire Co. Chief Jerry Launt tells 12 News one person was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Launt said the home has moderate damage and is not livable at this time.

New York State Police, along with West Windsor, Windsor, Conklin, Kirkwood, Town of Binghamton, Harpursville, and West Colesville Fire Departments all responded to the call.

An investigation is underway.

12 News will continue to update information as new details become available.

