Fall is (almost) here

AFTERNOON, FALL ARRIVES 9:03 PM: Mostly cloudy with showers. .0-.10″ 40% High 60 (56-62)

Wind NW 15-25 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

Showers will linger through the afternoon with a fall chill in the air. With a cold northwest wind, we’ll have clouds and showers tonight.

Friday will be a chilly day. Mostly cloudy with early showers. Skies turn partly cloudy, but highs only climb

into the upper 40s and low 50s.

High pressure means a return to sunshine Saturday. There will be a chill in the air with highs in the upper

50s and low 60s.

Another low will give us mostly cloudy skies with showers Sunday. We’ll keep showers in

the forecast into the new work week as the low exits. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the 60s.

