High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-21-22)

Maine-Endwell's Parker Moses (11) dribbles the ball during his team's win on Monday over...
Maine-Endwell's Parker Moses (11) dribbles the ball during his team's win on Monday over Binghamton.
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 21:

Boys’ Soccer:

Union-Endicott - 6, Johnson City - 1

Binghamton - 0, Vestal - 5

Windsor - 3, Seton Catholic - 1

Susquehanna Valley - 1, Chenango Forks - 3

Oneonta - 1, Owego - 2

Girls’ Soccer:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 4, Unatego - 5

Sidney - 0, Unadilla Valley - 4

