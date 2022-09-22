High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-21-22)
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 21:
Boys’ Soccer:
Union-Endicott - 6, Johnson City - 1
Binghamton - 0, Vestal - 5
Windsor - 3, Seton Catholic - 1
Susquehanna Valley - 1, Chenango Forks - 3
Oneonta - 1, Owego - 2
Girls’ Soccer:
Bainbridge-Guilford - 4, Unatego - 5
Sidney - 0, Unadilla Valley - 4
