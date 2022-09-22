Mercy House’s 9th Annual ‘Gala of Taste’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mercy House of the Southern Tier is hosting its annual “Gala of Taste” on Oct. 27 at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center.

Executive Director of Mercy House of the Southern Tier Linda Cerra and owner of PS Restaurant Sylvana Dodd came on Around the Tiers to talk about the event that’s now in its ninth year.

The gala is from 6 to 9 p.m. and is limited to 250 guests. It’s $100 per attendee or $175 for two attendees.

More information can be found here.

