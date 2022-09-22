Mother, boyfriend charged after severely bruised baby dies, sheriff says

Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with...
Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with homicide.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her severely bruised baby was ruled a homicide.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after staff reported an unresponsive 4-month-old baby. Investigators noticed bruises on the baby’s back, arms, legs and ears.

The child was placed on life support and was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 8.

An autopsy on Sept. 9 found the baby had a rib fracture, severe brain and eye hemorrhaging, and bruises across the body.

The mother, Cassandra Clautu, told deputies her boyfriend, Philip Coker, was watching the child and woke up to find the baby unresponsive.

Clautu was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, and Coker was charged with homicide. Both were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Further investigation found the baby had been injured during a prior incident. Investigators said Clautu did not seek medical treatment for the baby at the time.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor
Investigators search Kirkwood home of federal judge whose son is accused of sex-related crimes
Court dismisses bankruptcy case involving Binghamton Plaza owners
Update: Arrest made in Prospect Street shooting

Latest News

Fiona could be Canada’s strongest storm ever when it strikes this weekend. (CNN, NOVA SCOTIA...
Fiona: Canada braces for strongest storm ever as Puerto Rico copes
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama execution called off for time and medical concerns
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote whether to join Russia
Warning signs were ignored before the deadly mass shooting at a Michigan high school, according...
Attorney claims new evidence in Oxford school mass shooting
Medicare overhaul
Overhaul coming for U.S. Medicare system