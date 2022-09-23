Binghamton University’s Community Opportunities Fair returns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Opportunities Fair is back.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 Binghamton Universities Center for Civic Engagement held their annual event which helps connect students to organizations in the community, students said they cant wait to be able to help support residents within the area.

Interim Director at Center for Civic Engagement at Binghamton University, Alison Twang said this fair provides a venue for civically engaged faculty, staff, student groups, and more to display their work and recruit students and other partners while also making connections.

“We work all year around with different organizations to really understand what their priorities are, and ways the university can be a good partner and strengthening the work that their doing so for today were really looking to get some students excited about volunteering build some of those connections " said Alison Twang.

She said this is also a great way to help students build their resume and develop new skills by getting involved within community.

