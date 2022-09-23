Broome County extends deadline to submit application for scarecrow contest

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The deadline to enter the Broome County Parks annual scarecrow contest and display has been extended.

Entry forms will now be accepted until Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.

The annual contest allows people, groups and organizations to create and decorate a scarecrow to display at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

From Oct. 3 to 23, members of the public vote for their favorite display in the park. The contest is free to enter and the winners will be announced on Oct. 28.

To fill out an entry form, go here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.